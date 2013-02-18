FLORENCE–Dr. W. Kirk Brothers of Henderson, Tennessee has been selected as Heritage Christian University’s fourth president, according to a bo…
MUSCLE SHOALS–The Muscle Shoals Education Foundation had an outstanding 2017 year. The Foundation awarded $47,500 in grants in January 2017. I…
AUBURN – South’s BEST Regional Robotics Championship took place at Auburn University earlier this month with the top six teams from the local …
MONTGOMERY – Alabama artists are invited to enter the 2018 Alabama Waterfowl Stamp art contest.
SING AND PRAY IN THE NEW YEAR on Sunday from 9pm-midnight at Cox Blvd Church of Christ in Sheffield. Sing to the Glory of God with prayers for…
While considering commentary options for this week, this story came across my desk. It included excerpts and quotes from a Daily Caller articl…
The Holiday season is upon us. How many of us have gotten up from the table so full we were about to bust?
The “browser.” It is at the center of our computing life. It is the software we all use to browse the internet for stuff that really matters s…
Unwanted guests can sometimes show up during the holiday season, but they almost always go home at some point. Unfortunately, the Alabama Wild…
If you’re passionate about the outdoors and think those endeavors will be limited to a hobby or favorite pastime, think again. The University …
Texas may have mild winters, but that doesn’t mean temperatures can’t drop below freezing. On these cold days, how can horses stay warm?
I have a confession to make: My husband and I sleep on a waterbed. Now, this is not a 1960’s slushy waterbed. This is a king-sized oak post on…
We have spent the past two months discussing the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period. We have talked about Medicare health plans. We have covere…
Q: Someone told me that it could hurt my case if I asked for unemployment compensation and didn’t get it after my on-the-job injury. The compa…
Dear Dave,
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>
Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>
Which two college football teams will win the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 and earn the right to play in the National Championship game on Jan 8?
Rose Bowl: Georgia vs Oklahoma • January 1, 4pm CST Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs Clemson • January 1, 7:45pm CST --- Championship Game: from Atlanta Monday, Jan 8, 7pm CST
Total Votes: 30
© Copyright 2017, Courier Journal, Florence, AL. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use ]